‘Will try to bring OTT platforms on Arasu Cable’

Will try to cut down on losses: chairman

Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd. (TACTV) will make efforts to bring OTT platforms on the cable network and work towards expanding internet coverage, especially in rural areas, to enable students to attend online courses, N. Sivakumar, who took over as its chairman, said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Sivakumar said the corporation would work towards cutting down its losses and ensure that it becomes profitable. He also warned cable operators misusing the TACTV set-top boxes of legal action.

Mr. Sivakumar added that the corporation would look at making the subscription charges cheaper.