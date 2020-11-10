Will this festive season set the pace for economic recovery?

The Hindu Group to hold a webinar today at 11 a.m.

The Hindu Group will host a webinar to on “Are consumers back with a vengeance”, as part of its online campaign, on November 10 at 11 a.m.

The webinar is being held as part of Conversations, a series of webinars being organised as part of the campaign ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’, which began on Sunday. It aims to bring together various stakeholders, including traders, retail organisations and government authorities, to find ways to emerge from the impact of the pandemic.

The webinars, being hosted in various formats panning across industries, will bring together people to raise awareness among consumers and traders.

The second conversation in the series will focus on how the pandemic has badly hit the Indian economy. As the lockdown was eased gradually, consumers have been returning, and the early numbers suggest that they are returning with a vengeance.

The webinar will address pertinent questions such as “Will the strong revival in consumption be sustained?” and “Will this festive season set the pace for an economic recovery?”

Jeyasree Ravi, founder, Palam Silks; Suhail Sattar, co-founder and director, Hasbro Clothing Private Limited, and chairman, Chennai chapter, Retailers’ Association of India; and Charath Narasimhan, managing director of Indian Terrain, will discuss the topic, along with Raja Simhan, senior assistant editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

For free registrations, scan the QR code or send “Conversations”, on WhatsApp, to 89392 83283.