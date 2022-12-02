Will there be a Pongal cash gift from the T.N. government, and will it be paid through banks?

December 02, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

An exercise to gather details of bank accounts of those ration cardholders whose data is not available with officials in charge of fair price (ration) shops, has triggered speculation among sections of the public about whether the move is a prelude to a possible announcement of direct cash transfer, through bank accounts, for the Pongal festival.

According to an estimate, the authorities do not have information regarding bank details in respect of around 14.9 lakh cardholders.

On Wednesday, Registrar of Cooperative Societies A. Shanmuga Sundaram issued guidelines on compiling the data and enabling unbanked cardholders to open their accounts. According to the guidelines, those who do not have bank accounts may be persuaded to open zero balance accounts at the respective district central cooperative banks. Only with the consent of the cardholders, the information regarding Aadhaar should be obtained, the guidelines state.

No cash component last year

In November last year, when the DMK government announced the distribution of Pongal gift hampers of 20 grocery items, there was no cash component. At that time, there was a general feeling that there was no need for any cash support as the present regime, immediately on assumption of office in May 2021, implemented a special COVID-19 assistance package to the tune of ₹9,370.11 crore comprising cash worth ₹ 4,000, released in two installments, and a special grocery kit during the second wave of the pandemic. According to the government, this was “the largest COVID-19 relief package” undertaken by any State government.

Conscious of the controversy over the quality of grocery items distributed at the time of this year’s Pongal and keeping in mind the impact of hike in property tax rates and electricity tariff on the public, the possibility of the government announcing cash support this time looms large, said T. Sadagopan, a consumer activist. He, however, hastened to add that he would not favour such an approach as the cash component should be need based.

Speculations about cash component

“It was all right for the government to provide cash support during the pandemic. Likewise, it was understandable that ration cardholders in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks, hit by an unprecedented rain spell last month, were given ₹1,000 each,” he pointed out. Another activist says that the latest exercise may form part of the preparations of the government for the launch of a monthly assistance scheme of ₹1,000 to women heads of families, which was promised by the ruling party at the time of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Senior officials of the government said that no decision has yet been taken on providing cash support., let alone the mode of payment. “We may take a call in a week,” said one official. Another official observed that the move to compile data on the bank accounts should be viewed as independent of any decision that the government may take on the Pongal gift hamper.

In the past, there were years where no cash support or even gift hamper was given. For example, in 2015, no gift hamper was distributed. In 2017 and 2018, no cash assistance was provided even though gift hampers were issued to the cardholders, a practice which was repeated in 2022.

But, in 2019 and 2020, along with gift hampers, cash assistance of ₹1,000 each was paid. This was raised to ₹ 2,500. in 2021. The then AIADMK regime had cited an official report on the adverse impact of COVID-19 and two cyclones on the livelihood of the poor and the middle class in support of its decision.