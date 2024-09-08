GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will the CM’s duty be over by just writing letters to the Centre on fishermen arrest?: Anbumani Ramadoss

Updated - September 08, 2024 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday (September 8, 2024) questioned whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s duty will be over by just writing letters to the Centre on the fishermen issue.

In a statement, he pointed out to the arrest of 14 fishermen from Pudukottai by Sri Lankan Navy and said the continuing arrest is condemnable.

Since the Centre is silent on the issue, without issuing strict warning to Sri Lanka, the issue of arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and penalising them is continuing. India should not allow this, Mr. Anbumani said.

Once Chief Minister M.K. Stalin returns from his U.S. trip, he has to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and urge them to find a permanent solution for the fishermen issue, he said.

Mr. Anbumani also said Centre should hold talks with all sides and takes measures to arrive at a permanent solution.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged the DMK government to prevent illegal quarrying of minerals in Kanniyakumari district, particularly near Western ghats and cancel the licence obtained for quarrying.

Published - September 08, 2024 04:37 pm IST

