Will take steps to rid T.N. of water woes: CM

NAMAKKAL/KARUR

06 March 2020 01:15 IST

Palaniswami lays foundation for medical college in Namakkal

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government will take all necessary measures to make the State free of water issues.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new government medical college in Namakkal, he said the linking of Godavari and Cauvery was a dream project of the AIADMK government and will definitely be implemented.

The government was also looking at the possibility of diverting surplus water from the Mettur dam to Thirumanimutharu river, which would bring prosperity to Namakkal, the CM said. He also inaugurated an arts and science college at Senthamangalam.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the Opposition was unable to digest the various achievements of the AIADMK government.

Participating in the event, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey appreciated the State government for implementing various development projects and noted that Tamil Nadu was leading in various health indicators and in organ transplantation.

Later in the day, Mr. Palaniswami declared open the hospital and a few additional buildings of the Government Medical College at Sanapiratti on the outskirts of Karur.

A 700-bed hospital, a community hall with a seating capacity of 800, staff quarters, canteen, kitchen and quarters for resident doctors were among the new facilities inaugurated by the CM. They were constructed at an estimated cost of ₹119 crore.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M. Thambi Durai and State Ministers, Mr. Palaniswami visited the seven-storeyed hospital and inspected the facilities provided to the patients, operation theatres, the outpatient ward, the emergency ward, lecture halls, faculty rooms, MRI scan and CT scan facilities, pharmacies and other amenities.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar explained the facilities provided to the patients and medical students. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, Collector T. Anbalagan and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Mr. Palaniswami had inaugurated the Government Karur Medical College through video-conferencing on July 31, 2019. It was to have an annual intake of 150 students.

A sum of ₹269 crore was sanctioned for the construction of a medical college and hospital. It was one among the medical colleges announced by then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Assembly in 2014.