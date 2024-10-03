ADVERTISEMENT

Will take steps to implement Cauvery Surplus Water Project in Dharmapuri: T.N. government

Published - October 03, 2024 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the light of long-term demand of the farmers to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Project, the State government says the WRD is exploring the possibility of diverting surplus water near Neruppur in Pennagaram taluk

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it would undertake necessary steps after legal scrutiny to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Project to fill up waterbodies in Dharmapuri district “without affecting the interests of farmers.”

In the light of long-term demand of the farmers to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Project, the State government said the Water Resources Department (WRD) was exploring the possibility of diverting surplus water near Neruppur in Pennagaram taluk.

“While various cases relating to different projects for utilising surplus water on the basis of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal verdict and the Supreme Court judgment are pending in various stages, the Tamil Nadu government will undertake necessary concrete measures to implement the demands without affecting the interests of farmers,” it said.

The State government’s official release was issued on Thursday evening, hours ahead of the PMK-announced protest over the issue. The release also listed out various measures being taken by the Agricultural Engineering Department, Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, WRD, among others for the welfare of farmers in Dharmapuri district.

