Will take decision on lockdown extension later, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said he was not completely satisfied with the results of the intense lockdown across the State. A decision on whether or not to extend it would be taken later, he added.

“During our meeting with the leaders of various parties, we decided to impose the lockdown initially for a week, and then [extend it] by another week. The present situation is partially satisfactory and not completely satisfactory. We will think over it and decide [on extending the lockdown] later,” he told reporters at Nemam in Tiruvallur district.

Mr. Stalin visited the premises of INOX Air Products at Sriperumbudur, in Kancheepuram district, on Wednesday morning before going to Daimler India, where he launched a vaccination drive.

Later, he visited a primary health centre at Nemam in Tiruvallur district, where he reviewed the ongoing vaccination drive. “The spread of the infection is on the decline in cities, including Chennai,” he said.

Replying to a query, he acknowledged that the spread of the infection in the western districts was high. “As for Coimbatore, we are making efforts to bring it down,” he added.

Though there were fewer oxygen beds in Tiruvallur district earlier, the government was catering to the need, he said.

When asked about NEET in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said, “We are taking steps to fulfil all the promises we made in our election manifesto. We are prioritising steps to control the spread of COVID-19. After putting a full stop to all this [COVID-19], we will look into other issues [NEET].”

He said his government would look into the allegations that the Amma Canteens were not functioning properly and food from these canteens was not being supplied to patients.

Mr. Stalin elaborated on the steps being taken by the DMK government to curb the spread of COVID-19. He also underlined the need for the public to stay indoors in view of the intense lockdown. He highlighted the steps being taken to improve medical infrastructure across the State.

As for the vaccination drive, he said that since May 7, an average of 78,000 people were being vaccinated each day, up from 61,000 earlier. The government had reduced vaccine wastage by 6%, he said. He reiterated his appeal to the public to come forward and vaccinate themselves.

Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan, Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu, Tiruvallur MP K. Jayakumar, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials accompanied him during his visit to Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.