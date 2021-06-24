Tamil Nadu

‘Will take a good decision on Vanniyar quota law’

The Tamil Nadu government will take a “good decision” on the PMK’s request for issuing necessary government orders to implement the legislation that provides 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and employment, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

“A good decision will definitely be taken after consulting officials in the relevant departments over the request made by the member [PMK member G.K. Mani from Pennagaram],” Mr. Stalin said.

He also recalled receiving a letter from PMK founder S. Ramadoss, highlighting the significance of implementing the legislation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 1:22:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/will-take-a-good-decision-on-vanniyar-quota-law/article34941330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY