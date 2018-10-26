Will take a collective decision: TTV Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday said the verdict of the third judge of the Madras High Court in the 18 MLAs disqualification case was not a “setback” but an “experience.” He said it was for the disqualified legislators to decide if they wanted to challenge the order.

“It’s my personal opinion that we should face the bypolls but I want to take a collective decision based on the views of the 18 disqualified legislators. We will decide in a day or two,” he told journalists.

In Courtallam, former Minister Senthil Balaji, who lost his membership from the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, said the affected parties would take a collective decision on the future course of action after discussing it with Mr. Dhinakaran.

Speaking to reporters while leaving the resort for Madurai on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Balaji said none of the disqualified MLAs was disturbed or worried.

‘Not afraid of polls’

“We have started a battle with the sole objective of salvaging the movement headed and fortified by Amma (Jayalalitha). We will take a collective decision after discussing this development with Mr. Dhinakaran. We will decide whether to go on an appeal or seek the people’s mandate. We are not afraid of facing the battle of ballots once again as we are raring to go for the electoral battle,” he said.

When asked if the bypoll to be conducted in these 18 constituencies and in Tirupparankundram and Tiruvarur would favour the DMK, he replied in the negative pointing to the result of the election held for the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly seat where Mr. Dhinakaran had scored a big victory last year.

Former Minister and another disqualified MLA Palaniappan said the present government was averse to conducting the local body polls and the bypolls for the two Assembly seats.