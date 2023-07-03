HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will stage massive protest if CM attends Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru: Annamalai

July 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Annamalai

Annamalai | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday reiterated that his party will stage a massive black flag protest if Chief Minister M.K. Stalin went to Bengaluru later this month to attend the meeting of parties opposed to the BJP.

According to him, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had unilaterally said Karnataka will not release water to Tamil Nadu but Mr. Stalin had not condemned it because his party is in coalition with the Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka.

He released a short video questioning Mr. Stalin’s “silence” on the issue while claiming himself to be a person from the delta region. In a separate statement, he condemned the alleged negligence of doctors and nurses at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, which led to the amputation of a toddler’s limb.

Recalling the incident in which a young football player lost her life due to medical negligence in a government hospital last year, he urged the State government to ensure an audit of all the government hospitals so that the pubic received proper treatment.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.