Will stage massive protest if CM attends Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru: Annamalai

July 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday reiterated that his party will stage a massive black flag protest if Chief Minister M.K. Stalin went to Bengaluru later this month to attend the meeting of parties opposed to the BJP.

According to him, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had unilaterally said Karnataka will not release water to Tamil Nadu but Mr. Stalin had not condemned it because his party is in coalition with the Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka.

He released a short video questioning Mr. Stalin’s “silence” on the issue while claiming himself to be a person from the delta region. In a separate statement, he condemned the alleged negligence of doctors and nurses at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, which led to the amputation of a toddler’s limb.

Recalling the incident in which a young football player lost her life due to medical negligence in a government hospital last year, he urged the State government to ensure an audit of all the government hospitals so that the pubic received proper treatment.