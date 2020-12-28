‘Will set up special courts to deal with sexual assault’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the party, once elected to power, would set up special courts in every district to deal with cases of sexual assault on girls and women.
Reacting to the report, ‘And, they all fall down’, published by The Hindu on Sunday, he said what happened to the 13-year-old girl would create palpitations in everyone’s heart and bring tears to their eyes.
Mr. Stalin said the girl, who was forced to work because of poverty, was subjected to sexual assault. The failure of the police and civil society to protect her had shamed everyone, he added. “All the legislation enacted to protect the girl child, even the Pocso Act, have failed to protect girls,” he said.
“I plead with folded arms that parents should take extra care when it comes to girls, as should the neighbours. The police and the Social Welfare Department should work together to change the mindset against filing complaints against the culprits,” the DMK president said. He said it was unacceptable to earn a name that the present generation had not protected girls from predators.
Reiterating that special courts would deliver justice without any delay, he said a confidential unit would be created to encourage people to file complaints of sexual assault on girls and women.
