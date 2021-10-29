Will Sasikala factor impact AIADMK organisational polls?

CHENNAI

A cross-section of leaders and functionaries says it will not

The ongoing debate within the AIADMK on the readmission of its former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala has raised a question whether this will come in the way of the party holding organisational elections and conducting the general council.

A cross-section of leaders and functionaries of the party is emphatic in saying that the present developments will not have any impact on the commitments to be fulfilled by the party.

At present, the membership drive has been completed. D. Jayakumar and R.M. Babu Murugavel, members of the legal team, separately explain that the party is getting ready for holding elections at the level of the rural hamlet. After that, elections at the level of panchayat unions, town panchayats/municipalities/municipal corporations and districts will be covered.

Once the motion is set in, the entire exercise can be completed in a few months, they say.

The party has already taken from the Election Commission several rounds of extension for the organisational polls and the last is getting lapsed in December. It was on January 9 that the general council met last. Ordinarily, the next meeting has to be held within a year.

A senior leader from the western belt, who has identified himself with the camp of Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is confident that the two leaders — Mr. Palaniswami and coordinator O. Panneerselvam — will “sort out all their issues among themselves.”

The leadership has to find a suitable candidate for the post of chairman of the party’s presidium, which is vacant following the death of E. Madhusudhanan. Names of different leaders have been doing rounds and they include Mr. Jayakumar, former Fisheries Minister, and J.C.D. Prabhakar, former Villivakkam legislator. Even though the post is largely ceremonial, the occupant gets limelight at the time of meetings of the general council and the executive.

Meanwhile, Mr.Jayakumar reiterated the position being pursued by the camp of Mr. Palaniswami that Ms. Sasikala could not be accommodated in the AIADMK.

In another development, a release issued by the coordinator and co-coordinator announced the expulsion of J.M. Basheer, deputy secretary of the minorities wing, for his reported remarks against Mr. Palaniswami.