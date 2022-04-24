Will roll out red carpet for entrepreneurs, says Minister

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

April 24, 2022 00:22 IST

‘They should learn to focus on Intellectual Property Rights, copyright’

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said the State government will roll out a red carpet for entrepreneurs. “The government will support entrepreneurs in every step that they take,” he said.

The Minister was addressing entrepreneurs and college students at the Yes 2022–Young Entrepreneur and Innovation Summiton the theme“The Next Big Thing” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Young Indians (Yi) in Chennai. The Minister said that before he entered politics, he worked in a steel company and knew the nuances of the business. Entrepreneurs should learn, understand and focus on intellectual property rights and copyright. “Learn how to do it so that no one can steal your ideas,” he said.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, chief executive officer of Tamil Nadu Start-Up and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), said the government was committed to establishing a conducive start-up ecosystem. For the first time, the State Budget had announcements pertaining to the start-up sector, he said.

To a question on whether there would be any restrictions on students coming to school after spurt in the number of fresh cases of COVID-19 on the IIT-Madras campus, Mr. Mahesh said: “No decisions have been made yet and such announcements are made only after discussing with Chief Minister and medical experts.”