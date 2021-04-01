Will probe the wrongdoings of Chief Minister and Ministers, says Surjewala

‘AIADMK a puppet govt. that is an extension of the Modi govt.’

The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, once it comes to power, will ensure that a fair probe is held on the allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his Ministers, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Chennai, Mr. Surjewala listed out 10 questions for the AIADMK-led alliance “on the all-pervading mite of corruption that has eaten up the very edifice of governance in Tamil Nadu”.

Accusing the AIADMK of being a “puppet government that is just an extension of the Modi government”, he termed the AIADMK as being a mere “Modi toolkit”.

Mr. Surjewala questioned why Mr. Palaniswami had not replied to the charges of irregularities against him in the awarding of road contracts or agreed for a judicial probe. Why was no independent probe ordered against Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar in the gutka scam or against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, he asked.

He also questioned why no action had been taken in the “Cognizant scam” and why no probe had been ordered to find out which politicians and officials had taken bribes.

Mr. Surjewala accused the AIADMK government of virtually shutting down the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) and systematically paralysing the institution.

“Those who have caused a loss to the public exchequer must be investigated and punished in a time-bound manner. The Congress is committed to pushing for this and so is the DMK. We will together ensure a free and fair investigation is held, without any political interference, against the conduct and wrongdoings of the Chief Minister, his Ministers, officers and those who are found guilty of duping and deceiving the public,” Mr. Surjewala said.