Will play a role in Tamil Nadu Assembly election, says M.K. Alagiri

He, however, dismisses possibility of joining BJP

Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri on Tuesday said that he will play a role in the 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. However, he dismissed the possibility of joining the BJP, saying he will not respond to rumours.

After paying his condolences to S.R. Gopi, a local DMK functionary, whose brother S.R. Marudu died recently, he told reporters that he will hold talks with his supporters soon and take a decision.

Asked about the possibility of floating his own party, Mr. Alagiri, the estranged elder brother of DMK president M.K. Stalin, said, “Whatever it is, I will discuss with my supporters and let you know.”

When asked if it was true that the DMK had planned to give a plum post to his son Durai Dayanidhi, he replied in the negative. After a pause, he said that he will not remain silent like he was in the Lok Sabha election and will be active in pre-poll work for the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, a close confidant of his told The Hindu that Mr. Alagiri only wished to rejoin the DMK since the Lok Sabha election got over, although he had been getting invitations from other parties. With the Assembly election fast approaching, political parties and leaders have been in touch with Mr. Alagiri, he said.

“Being the son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and as a leader who had been instrumental for the victory of the DMK in southern districts of Tamil Nadu in the past elections, Mr. Alagiri still had the command with the rank and file in the party,” he insisted. The post of south zone organising secretary was previously given to him by the DMK as recognition for his work, he added.

Another source close to Mr. Alagiri claimed that in the event of not being readmitted in the DMK, he would float a party in the name of “Kalaignar DMK” and contest the Assembly election. There was no question of Mr. Alagiri joining the BJP or others, including actor Rajnikanth, for now, the source added.