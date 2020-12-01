Will play a role in Assembly elections: M.K. Alagiri

01 December 2020 19:40 IST

‘A decision will be taken after talks with my supporters’

MADURAI

Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri on Tuesday said he would play a role in the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. However, he dismissed the likelihood of him joining the BJP, saying he could not respond to rumours.

After paying a condolence visit to the house of S.R. Gopi, a DMK functionary in the city whose brother S.R. Marudu died recently, he told reporters that he would very soon hold talks with his supporters and take a decision. Asked about the possibility of floating his own party, Mr. Alagiri, the estranged elder brother of DMK president M.K. Stalin, said, “Whatever it is, I will discuss with my supporters and let you know.”

When questioned if it was true that the DMK had planned to give a plum post to his son Durai Dayanidhi, he replied in the negative. After a pause, he said he would not remain silent like he was in the last Lok Sabha elections, but be active in the pre-poll works for the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, a close confidant of Mr. Alagiri told The Hindu that he (Mr. Alagiri) only wished to rejoin the DMK since the Lok Sabha elections got over, although he had been getting invitations from other parties. With elections fast approaching, political parties and leaders had been in touch with him, he said.

“Being the son of late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and a leader who had been instrumental in securing victory of the DMK in southern districts in past elections, Mr. Alagiri still has command over the rank and file of the party,” he said. The post of south zone organising secretary was previously given to him by the DMK in recognition of his work, he added.

Another source close to Mr. Alagiri claimed that (in the event of not being readmitted into the DMK) he would float a party – Kalaignar DMK – and contest in the Assembly elections. There was no question of him (Mr. Alagiri) joining the BJP or others, including actor Rajnikanth for now, the source added.