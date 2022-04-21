Will organise meeting over welfare of differently-abled, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the State government will consider all the requests made for the welfare of the differently-abled and take action on them.

In his response to concerns raised by AIADMK MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam) and DMK legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni), Mr. Stalin (who also holds the welfare of differently–abled portfolio) said both of them had highlighted certain issues. “I will certainly take action step by step,” he said.

A meeting to review the requirements of the sector will be organised, the Chief Minister said. During his speech, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the State government to increase the registration of transpersons with the welfare board, since only 13,000 of them had registered.

Since only the transpersons aged above 40 were being provided a monthly pension of ₹1,000 as social security cover, Mr. Udhayanidhi requested that the monthly pension be provided to them soon after they turn 18.

He also requested the reservation of seats in medical, engineering arts and science colleges for transpersons and a fee waiver for differently-abled students, whose disability is above 40%, in schools and colleges.

The MLA further urged the State government to constitute a full-time commission to look into the demands of differently-abled persons, since the Act recognises only a few types of disabilities.