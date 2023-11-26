Will obtain exemption from NEET with people’s support; will oppose NExT too, says Stalin

November 26, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday asserted that the goal of exemption from the ambit of NEET would be accomplished with the support of the people, irrespective of the position taken by those in authority. He also said the government was forced to oppose NExT like NEET..

“The Union government has undertaken an arbitrary step to take over the admission of students to medical seats in the single window system, which is under the control of the State government. This conference is being held against the actions of the BJP government, which is acting against the State’s rights and medical infrastructure. This is not only your protest. But, ours! Tamil Nadu’s! A protest for State rights!” Mr. Stalin said.

Delivering his virtual address in a State-level function of Doctors Association for Social Equality, Mr. Stalin said: “Our goal of exemption from NEET would be accomplished with the support of the people, irrespective of those in authority claiming that the NEET cannot be cancelled.” The State government would continue to take steps for getting an exemption from NEET, asserting State’s rights in medical education and in transferring Education to the State List, he said.

Pointing out that NExT was being planned to be introduced, even as Tamil Nadu opposed NEET, Mr. Stalin said: “We are compelled to oppose that [the NExT] too with vigour.” There were a few “challenges” facing Tamil Nadu that was “ruining” the State’s excellent medical infrastructure and the dreams and sentiments of medical aspirants, aspiring to serve the society, he maintained.

The DMK had undertaken a signature campaign against NEET, Mr. Stalin said and claimed it had emerged into a people’s movement. Listing out the steps undertaken by the DMK government over the past two-and-a-half years over improving medical infrastructure in the State, Mr. Stalin said his government assumed office when the second COVID wave hit the State and how it gained the confidence of the people.

