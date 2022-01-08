Will not spare violators of law irrespective of party, says CM

I don’t have any idea about the false cases referred to by Palaniswami: Stalin

Reiterating that the “rule of law prevails in Tamil Nadu”, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said he will not spare the violators even if they belonged to the DMK.

“I say it in the name of Anna and Kalaignar. Stalin will take action against the violators and spare none,” he said in his reply to the debate on thanking the Governor for his address to the Assembly.

Mr. Stalin said he had no idea of the [alleged false] cases referred to by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“He has just made a sweeping statement that his party men are taken for questioning. We cannot protect anyone fearing the registration of one case or the other. No accused escaped the police. We have secured the only accused who was on the run [former Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji],” he quipped.

Mr. Stalin said the police had rounded up 6,112 rowdies in a 52-hour operation and arrested another 9,498 in connection with the sale of ganja and other narcotic substances. “We have totally prevented the sale of narcotic substances near colleges and schools. Laws will be amended to treat the sale of narcotic substances as a severe crime,” he said.

The Chief Minister said 2,363 cases had been filed under the POCSO Act.

“After the DMK came to power, 135 cases were filed in Chennai and charge sheets were filed in 135 cases. In one case at Royapettah, the judgment was delivered in 85 days,” he added.

He said improvement in law and order had resulted in new industrial investment.

“The government is writing a new chapter. In the last seven months, we held three meetings of investors and attracted ₹56,230 crore in investments. We have signed 109 MoUs to create 1,74,999 jobs,” he said.