Will not defend erring police officers, says T.N. State Public Prosecutor

November 26, 2022 03:07 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SPP however said they would not fail to protect honest police officers before courts of law; he was speaking at a farewell for ADGP P. Thamaraikannan, held in Chennai on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah presented a shawl to ADGP P. Thamaraikannan at a farewell function organised by the office of the public prosecutor in Chennai on Saturday. DGP C Sylendra Babu looks on. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Saturday said the prosecutors do not hold a brief to defend erring police personnel and that they were dutybound to place correct facts before courts of law to ensure just decisions.

Addressing a farewell organised by his office in view of the impending retirement of Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order)  P. Thamaraikannan on November 30, he said, prosecutors would also not fail to protect honest officers.

The SPP commended the ADGP for having ably assisted the prosecutors in many criminal cases. Director General of Police (Law & Order) C. Sylendra Babu too, attended the event and felicitated the ADGP for his meritorious service.

In his acceptance speech, the ADGP advised police officers not to assume that their job ended with completing the investigation in criminal cases. He asked them to take court proceedings seriously and ensure that the guilty get punished.

