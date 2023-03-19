Will not declare general secretary election results until disposal of interim applications filed by expelled leaders, AIADMK assures HC

March 19, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Sunday recorded the AIADMK’s undertaking that it shall not declare the results of the election to the post of general secretary till the disposal of applications filed by three expelled leaders for grant of interim orders against the July 11, 2022 general council resolutions and the consequential March 17, 2023 election notification.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu recorded the submission by senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan and Vijay Narayan, for the AIADMK, its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and its general council.

The submission said they would not declare the results if the applications could be disposed of as early as possible.

The judge also decided to continue on Wednesday the hearing of the plea for an interim injunction restraining the party from giving effect to the July 11, 2022 general council resolutions and prohibiting it from conducting the general secretary election under the terms of the resolutions.

Though applications against the election notification alone were listed for an urgent hearing on Sunday with the permission of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) T. Raja, the judge felt these applications as well as the previous applications challenging the general council resolutions could be heard together since the arguments were overlapping and identical.

The ACJ could be requested to permit another special sitting on Wednesday, a holiday for the High Court in view of Telugu New Year, so that counsel would get an entire day to argue. If the arguments get concluded that day, the orders can be pronounced within a couple of days thereafter, he told the advocates.

The decision was taken after the judge heard preliminary arguments advanced for about two hours by senior counsel P.S. Raman, C. Manishankar and A.K. Sriram, for the applicants P.H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar, as well as Mr. Vaidyanathan and Mr. Narayan representing the other side.

In his submissions, Mr. Raman accused the party of having attempted to side-step the judicial process by issuing the election notification within hours of the High Court having heard the interim relief applications on March 17 against the general council resolutions and adjourned the matter to April 11 for filing of counter-affidavits. Further, referring to the eligibility conditions which require every contestant to be proposed by 10 district secretaries and seconded by 10 other district secretaries, he wondered how it would be possible for the aspirants to get 20 signatures within 36 hours as the deadline for the filing of nominations had been fixed as 3 p.m. on Sunday.

He contended that the conditions had been tailored for Mr. Palaniswami to get elected unopposed. Mr. Manishankar and Mr. Sriram said the applicants had been expelled from the party without even notice and further injury would be caused to them if they were not granted some interim protection in the present applications.

On the contrary, Mr. Vaidyanathan said the election to the post of general secretary was being conducted to hear the voice of around 1.5 crore primary members of the party. He accused the three applicants of attempting to scuttle such a democratic process and stifle their voice. “Their leader O. Panneerselvam is not before this court. These three applicants are proxies. They lack bona fide and they have been set up to file these applications. They know that they don’t have the support of even 1% of the 1.5 crore members. Their attempt is only to make noise,” he contended. He said it was a well-settled principle that courts would not interfere in an election process after it had commenced. “There’s absolutely no equity in their favour. They have challenged the July 11, 2022 general council resolutions now after having slept over the matter for a good eight months and more,” he added.

Mr. Vijay Narayan said the AIADMK was the principal Opposition party in the State and democracy itself would be greatly affected if there was interference in the party’s internal affairs. “Today, the situation is more critical because of the general election due next year,” he said.He told the court that the party had to be in a state of preparedness to face the election, and therefore stability in the party was essential. He termed as fallacious the argument of the applicants that the post of general secretary could not be revived since it was declared to be abolished in 2017.“Times change, situations change and therefore the bylaws, too, change. The Indian Constitution itself has undergone 105 amendments since 1950. A majority of the party’s general council members felt that there was a need to revive the post of general secretary. Therefore it was revived,” he said.

He said the general council was a body comprising 2,655 members, but now there were only 2,643 members since some of them had died. Out of the existing members, a large majority of 2,501 had endorsed the candidate named by Mr. Palaniswami for the recent Erode (East) Assembly byelection.

“This is an indication of the support enjoyed by Mr. Palaniswami and the lack of support for Mr. Panneerselvam. The applicants are saying 36 hours are not enough to get 20 signatures of district secretaries. To be quite frank, they cannot get the signatures of 20 district secretaries even if they are given one month’s time,” he quipped.