Will not concede even an inch of land, says Revenue Minister

January 12, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Wednesday that the DMK government would not concede even an inch of land to other States.

He was replying in the Assembly to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who complained that the Kerala government was conducting a digital survey to define the border of the State and the survey was also being conducted in areas inside Tamil Nadu.

“We have asked the Collectors of the border districts to remain vigilant. We will not give up even an inch of land,” he said.

