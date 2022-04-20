Will not compromise on security of Governor, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

A day after functionaries of certain political parties staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Mayiladuthurai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on April 19 told the Legislative Assembly that the State Government “will not make any compromise when it comes to providing due protection and security to the Governor”.

Responding to the former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who accused the government of failing to provide security to the Governor, Mr. Stalin said even though demonstrations were held in a democratic manner, the government had ensured security for him.

“Leader of the Opposition [Edappadi K. Palaniswami] and Deputy Leader of the Opposition [O. Panneerselvam] sought to politicise the issue. But let me say firmly they will not succeed in their attempt,” he said amidst the thumping of desks by the treasury benches and the members of the alliance parties of the DMK.

The AIADMK members staged a walkout even before the Chief Minister started his reply. They raised slogans and the Speaker told them that their allegations would not be recorded. The BJP members also staged a walkout.

“It is a blatant allegation that stones and flags [with posts] were thrown at the convoy of the Governor. The police kept the protestors under their control,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also explained that a police team comprising IG of the Central region, two DIGs, six SPs, six additional SPs, 21 DSPs, 54 inspectors, 102 sub-inspectors and 1,120 constables were on duty to provide protection to the Governor.

He recalled the complaint [to the DGP] of the ADC to the Governor and referred to the line “fortunately, Honourable Governor and the convoy passed unarmed”.

“But they [opposition parties] have used it as a chance to politicise the issue. It is common for all political parties. When the two leaders, who normally issue a joint statement, have come out with separate statements this time, you can understand,” he quipped.

Mr. Stalin said it was ridiculous that Mr. Palaniswami, who failed to be aware about the police firing against the anti-Sterlite protestors when he was the Chief Minister, had sought to raise the law and order situation in the state.

Recalling what happened to former Governor Chenna Reddy in 1995, when AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of the State, Mr. Stalin said the Governor and his convoy had to wait for more than 15 minutes and faced a dangerous situation in Tindivanam when the protestors blocked his convoy.

“The protestors led by four MLAs threw stones, eggs and tomatoes and humiliated the Governor. It became a headline that Chenna Reddy survived attacks,” the Chief Minister said.

He also referred to the resolution adopted in the Assembly by late V.R. Nedunchezhian on April 24, 1995, urging the Centre to recall the Governor.

“The late Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan was not able to leave the Taj Hotel [Coramandel in Chennai] after he was chased from the Airport. The AIADMK men seized the hotel and threw stones,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was the AIADMK Government that humiliated BJP leader [then in Janata Party] Subramanian Swamy when he visited the Madras High Court. “Whose Government threw acid on the face of IAS officer Chandralekha? It was the AIADMK Government,” he said.

Pointing out that in the instant case the police had restrained the demonstrators, Mr. Stalin said the police had also ensured the Governor a safe passage. “Cases have been filed against the demonstrators and the inquiry is on. The government has the responsibility to provide security to those occupying Constitutional posts. The police has perfectly performed its duty,” he further said.

Mr. Stalin also called upon the AIADMK not to politicise the issue by invoking an issue that had not happened and keeping in mind “the attack they launched on the Governor with stones, eggs and tomatoes.”