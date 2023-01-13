Will never allow communal, racist, extremist forces to grow in Tamil Nadu: CM

January 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said his government will never allow communal, racist and extremist forces to grow in Tamil Nadu, and the State will remain violence-free.

Denying the allegations made in the Assembly on the law and order situation in the State, he said the allegations should be specific. He asked whether the State had witnessed any communal or caste violence.

Referring to incidents that took place during the previous AIADMK regime, he asked whether innocent people had lost their lives in police firing, and whether crimes such as those that took place in Pollachi and Kodanad had occurred under the current government. He said the State was attracting a lot of investment from abroad, as it remained a haven of peace due to the government’s efforts.

‘Not against religion’

Mr. Stalin said ‘a group’ was spreading rumours that the current government was rationalist and anti-religion, and was not maintaining temples properly. The government was only against communalism, and not religion, he said.

He reiterated the government was not against believers, but against those who use people’s religious faith for their personal gains. In the period since the government came to power till October 31, 2022, it has recovered 3,150 acre of encroached land worth ₹3,657.48 crore belonging to temples and charities, he pointed out.

Contending that true devotees were praising the government, he said only those who did not like the government earning goodwill were criticising it.

