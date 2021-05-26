Will never allow a dam across Cauvery: T.N.

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 22:11 IST

Duraimurugan says the State will consult legal experts and take appropriate action on Mekedatu issue

The Tamil Nadu government will never allow the proposed project of Karnataka to construct a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Duraimurugan said: “The Tamil Nadu government would consult legal experts and take appropriate action.”

The Minister’s statement comes in the wake of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointing a joint committee to look into allegations of unauthorised construction activity taking place in Mekedatu.

Mr. Duraimurugan also recalled the efforts being taken by the Tamil Nadu government through legal channels in the Supreme Court against the construction of the proposed dam across the Cauvery.

Panel set up

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the NGT has formed the panel and directed it to submit a report on or before July 5. “If the project is to be implemented without conducting any environmental impact assessment study and without obtaining necessary clearance, if any required, then it will be an unauthorised act affecting the environment,” the NGT has said.

The NGT also directed the joint committee to assess the damage caused to the environment in case of any construction made and determine the compensation payable by the respective authorities who are responsible.