Will modify order banning cattle grazing in all forest areas across T.N., says Madras HC

Judges say they shall allow cattle in forest areas where grazing is permitted under the law

Judges say they shall allow cattle in forest areas where grazing is permitted under the law

The Madras High Court on Friday agreed to modify its order imposing a blanket ban on entry of domesticated cattle for grazing into the forest areas across the State. The court said it would carry out a modification stating that the ban would apply to all forest areas except those where such grazing was permitted under the law.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Sathish Kumar, an amicus curiae said cattle grazing was permitted under the law in certain forest areas and hence, the blanket ban imposed by the court might cause difficulties to the cattle-rearers, who had been getting permits from the Forest Department for grazing.

The amicus curiae suggested that the ban could be restricted to Tiger Reserves and Wildlife Sanctuaries. Stating that they would modify the order after formally listing the case under the caption ‘For Being Mentioned’ on March 17, the judges said they would clarify that the ban would apply to all forest areas except those where grazing was legally permitted.

It was while disposing of a public interest litigation petition against allowing owners of Malaimadu to graze inside Megamalai sanctuary in Theni district that the court had ordered that cattle grazing should not be permitted in any forest area in the State.