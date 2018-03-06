Will look into the issue of students: CJ

The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Indira Banerjee, on Monday told the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) G. Rajagopalan that she would look into the issue of Madras Law College students, who have been on a protest for more than a week against the government’s decision to shift the college from the High Court campus to Pattarai Perumpudur village in Tiruvallur district and Tiruporur in Kancheepuram district.

Bringing the issue to the notice of the Chief Justice early in the day, the ASG said that neither the police nor college management was able to act against the students, who were threatening to jump from buildings and indulge in all sorts of “nuisance.” He said policemen were reluctant to act because of the unsavoury incidents in the past involving the police and law college students.

The court was apprised of the fact that the decision to shift the college was taken only on the basis of a judicial order and a recommendation made by a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court. Nevertheless, the students were not willing to shift on the ground that they would be denied of an opportunity to stay close to the High Court complexes and learn the practical nuances of the legal profession.Stating that the students were in no mood to end the protest, the ASG urged the Chief Justice to initiate action either from the judicial or the administrative side to find a solution to the problem.