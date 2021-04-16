Will garland Ambedkar statue today: Murugan

Everyone has a right to do so, says State BJP president

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan said he will go to Tallakulam in Madurai on Friday, where his party cadres were chased away by cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Wednesday, and garland Dr. Ambedkar’s statue.

“The BJP is a peaceful party and we follow all the rules. I will go and garland Dr. Ambedkar’s statue and pay my respects on Friday, where our cadres were not allowed to go. We will also hold a protest against the VCK and the DMK,” Mr. Murugan said on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan accused that the VCK had instigated violence and then put the blame on the BJP that it wanted to create trouble. “Everyone has the right to garland a statue,” he said.

He also accused the VCK of acting at the behest of the DMK of trying to incite communal riots in the State.

“The Arakkonam incident [where two Dalit youths were killed] should not have happened. Every life is valuable. The guilty should be punished severely. While a fact-finding team found that there was no political rivalry that led to the killings, the DMK and the VCK are using this incident to create caste violence in the State,” he claimed and asked the Tamil Nadu police to take preventive steps.