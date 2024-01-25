Will follow Annadurai’s principles of Kadamai, Kanniyam, Kattupadu, Advocate General P.S. Raman tells the Bar

January 25, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Advocate General P.S. Raman on Wednesday told the Madras Bar Association (MBA) that he would follow former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s three principles — Kadamai (duty), Kanniyam (decorum) and Kattupadu (discipline) — during his stint as the highest law officer of the State.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony hosted by the MBA for him having assumed the office for the second time, after a 14-year gap since he held the post first between 2009 and 2011, he said he had thought a lot before accepting the position offered to him by the State government once again. “It [the thinking] had nothing to do with financials. God has been kind to me on that front, but it was the freedom of private practice for 14 years that I had to leave and because I know what a burden this Constitutional office can be to a person,” he said.

Pointing out that there were two reasons for him having accepted the position of Advocate General for the second time, Mr. Raman said, the first was the greater calling and obligation as a lawyer that he owed to the courts as well as the administration of justice in the State, and the second, “a more compelling reason, is the 70-year-old friendship with the Chief Minister’s family. Even my brother asked me how can I say no to him...”

He further said that he was proud to be among many members of the MBA who had adorned the office of the A-G since 1865.

Earlier, M. Baskar, president, MBA, said the position of the highest law officer of the State having been offered to Mr. Raman for the second time stood testimony to his legal acumen and competence. He said that the A-G had consistently demonstrated his expertise, tenacity and dedication towards upholding justice and rule of law.

“While he will be a formidable opponent in the courtroom, he exudes an amiable personality outside it. As a good friend and guide, he effortlessly establishes trust and builds lasting relationships. These qualities set him apart,” Mr. Baskar said, wishing him a successful tenure.