Will focus on COVID; Jaggi Vasudev not relevant to my portfolio: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

In a statement, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan said Ministers and departments concerned would deal with the issue as they see fit.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan on May 19 said he would focus on COVID-19-related work instead of commenting any further on the demand to “privatise” control of Hindu temples and Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev.

Against the backdrop of his recent media interviews, where he answered questions that were brought up on the topics of “efforts to privatise HR&CE temples” and “Jaggi Vasudev”, he said, “I must state neither of these is relevant to my portfolio, and therefore I have no intention of diluting my focus.”

In a four-page statement to the media, Mr. Thiagarajan said the Ministers and departments concerned would deal with the issues as they see fit. “As a colleague and teammate, I will of course offer inputs and support as requested by them,” he added.

Mr. Thiagarajan said since most of the substantive things worth saying have already been covered in recent interactions, he has “decided to decline all press interactions till the end of the month, to better focus on my COVID-19-related work”.

Mr. Thiagarajan, whose ancestors were involved in construction and renovation of many temples currently under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, said: “...People like us, who made significant contributions to these temples, are very clear that the government must retain administration, while most of the warriors for privatising the temples have negligible contribution, if any at all.”

Mr. Thiagarajan said he first became aware of Jaggi Vasudev and Isha Foundation as a member of the Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu 15th Legislative Assembly, where he came across an audit paragraph. “This spurred me to research the issue further, and I became aware of many other potential violations,” he explained.

However, Mr. Thiagarajan said prosecuting the audit finding was not his highest personal priority among many other responsibilities in his public service.

“Though I may have mentioned the violations in public statements, I certainly do not have any personal agenda to take further action. It is not my official responsibility, and hence not my intent, to focus on investigation and prosecution of Jaggi Vasudev,” he further said.

“The evidence in my possession (some public and some not) which I will share with all relevant authorities (as just a dutiful citizen), convinces me beyond all probable doubt that Jaggi Vasudev has repeatedly, consistently and continuously violated multiple laws and statutes,” he claimed.

He said under the rule of law, the relevant authorities in India and the United States of America must conduct their independent investigations, without interference from anyone, including himself.

“I will make no comments related to Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev until any new information or further new development come to light,” he said.