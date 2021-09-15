‘Will file report before Chief Minister on reopening classes 1 to 8’

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 02:42 IST

Minister chairs review meeting with CEOs

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday that the department would submit a report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 15 about reopening schools for classes 1 to 8.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) review meeting in the city where officials from all districts participated.

“Discussions were held with officials from all districts, and they shared different expectations with us, which we have made note of. Our detailed report will be submitted to the Chief Minister, after which a decision will be taken on the reopening of schools for other classes,” he said. The Minister said that they had asked the officials about reopening schools initially only for classes 6 to 8 and as well as whether it would be feasible to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 at the same time.

Advertising

Advertising

Schools for senior classes reopened on September 1 in Tamil Nadu and Mr. Anbil Mahesh said that while Kanniyakumari district had recorded the highest attendance of 87%, Coimbatore had recorded 67% attendance and was the lowest.

He said that based on random checks carried out in schools, 83 students from across the State had tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened for senior classes. “There are no clusters. We are constantly reiterating that parents need not to be worried and that it is not compulsory for students to attend classes. We will continue classes through alternate modes including Kalvi TV,” he said.