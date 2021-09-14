‘Will fight till the end to abolish NEET’

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:56 IST

Will bring back education to the State list, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the party would continue its fight to abolish NEET till the end, and bring back education to the State list.

“The DMK government has started the legal fight to abolish NEET. We will continue to fight till the end, on all forums, including the Assembly, Parliament, courts and the public forum, along with our [political] partners who are focused on ensuring social justice,” he wrote to party cadre, ahead of the DMK ‘Mupperum vizha- 2021’ on September 15, which will be held via video conferencing.

Mr. Stalin said the ‘Mupperum vizha’ would focus on highlighting the achievements of the DMK government and thank the party cadre for ensuring the party a big victory in the Assembly election.

He said despite a difficult financial situation, a lot of announcements had been made across departments.

Mr. Stalin said the second wave of COVID-19 had been tackled and controlled to a large extent due the efforts made by the DMK government and the vaccination coverage had increased, with about 1 crore people inoculated in the last two weeks.

He sought cooperation from the cadre to continue the victorious journey, adding that a lot of legal battles had to be faced.

“We have the boldness and strength to face anything to protect the interest of the students, the people and the State,” Mr. Stalin said.