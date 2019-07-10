Will execute EWS quota if it does not undermine existing policy: O. Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday told the Assembly that the government will implement 10% reservation in admission to higher education institutions for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the open category if it does not undermine the existing 69% reservation policy.

“We have sought the opinion of legal experts. We will take a decision [on implementing the quota] if it does not undermine reservation for BCs, MBCs and SCs/STs. Otherwise, we will reject it,” he said, while responding to Durai Murugan, the DMK’s Deputy Leader in the House.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who on Monday chaired an all-party meeting on the issue, said the government had decided to consider the Centre’s proposal based on the information provided by the Health Minister that Tamil Nadu would get 1,000 more MBBS seats.

He said it was late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who increased reservation to 69% by making an amendment to the Constitution, adding that it could be described as the “zenith of the evolution of the Dravidian Movement”.

“Today, except Tamil Nadu, no other State is able to implement 69% reservation,” he said.

All-party meeting

When Mr. Durai Murugan sought to know the reason for inviting so many political parties for the meeting and leaving out others like the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi and the Kongunadu Makkal Katchi, which had representation in Parliament [though technically they are DMK members] and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, which has had members in the Assembly in the past, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said more parties (including registered ones) were invited at the suggestion of DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Panneerselvam said though the Dravidar Kazhagam did not participate in elections, it was invited since its president K. Veeramani placed very good suggestions, including a reference to an order of a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court related to reservation. “In the future, we will invite other parties,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said there were about 80 political parties, and if all of them were invited, it would take a lot of time and would also dilute the ideas being discussed.

When his absence in the meeting was questioned by Mr. Stalin, the Chief Minister said the invitation for the all-party meeting had clearly stated that it would be chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister.