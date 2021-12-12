Will eradicate poverty from State: Stalin

Show of support: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the event in Salem on Saturday

SALEM

12 December 2021 00:28 IST

Chief Minister says Tamil Nadu should become hunger free

The State Government is working towards making Tamil Nadu hunger free and eradicate poverty from the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.

Mr. Stalin said recent data that was published had shown that Tamil Nadu ranked fourth among the least poor States in the country. Social welfare schemes implemented by former Chief Ministers Annadurai and Karunanidhi contributed to this, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Stalin said poverty should be eradicated from the State, and Tamil Nadu should become hunger free. Tamil Nadu should stand first among the least poor States, and the government is working towards this, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu would stand first in all departments during his five-year tenure. The Chief Minister said that he never wished to rest, and would continue to work hard for the people.

Mr. Stalin launched the urban employment scheme, at a cost of ₹100 crore, and the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme at ₹300 crore.

The Chief Minister also distributed welfare schemes worth ₹168.84 crore to 30,837 beneficiaries, inaugurated completed works to the tune of ₹38.52 crore and laid foundation stones for works to the tune of ₹54 crore.

Addressing the event, PMK legislators R. Arul and S. Sadhasivam appreciated the government’s initiatives. Ministers K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudi, M. Mathiventhan, A.V. Velu, M.R.K. Pannerselvam, K. Muthusamy, N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, DMK MPs and DMK legislator R. Rajendran took part.

Mr. Stalin later conducted a review meeting with officials. Mr. Stalin also unveiled a portrait of former DMK legislator A. Raja, who died recently.