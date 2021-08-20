Will donate 1 lakh palm seeds: Appavu

CHENNAI

Move aimed at increasing palm trees in the State

Assembly Speaker P. Appavu on Thursday said he would give one lakh palm seeds to the Agriculture Department to increase palm trees in the State annually.

When Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam explained the significance and capabilities of palm trees in enriching ground water and preventing soil erosion, the Speaker said he would donate one lakh seeds every year.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan said he could understand the interest shown by the Speaker.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the Chief Minister also had promised to distribute palm seeds and had made it clear that Collector’s permission was necessary for felling palm trees.

He also complained that the Kudimaramathu scheme implemented by the AIADMK government resulted in destruction of a lot of palm trees.