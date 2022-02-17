Will disprove claims that Pollachi is AIADMK’s fort, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK MLA and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

February 17, 2022 15:03 IST

New district with Pollachi town as headquarters will be formed, he says

The DMK will disprove claims that Pollachi is “the fort of the AIADMK” through the results of the urban local bodies elections, asserted DMK MLA and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday.

Campaigning for the candidates of Secular Progressive Alliance at Pollachi, he said the government would take steps to fulfill the long-pending demands, such as formation of a new district with Pollachi town as its district headquarters and a welfare board for coconut farmers. He alleged that AIADMK MLA Pollachi V. Jayaraman had neglected his constituency in the past nine months.

The DMK government would soon provide ₹1,000 every month for women family heads as promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Criticising the AIADMK government for its handling of the first wave of COVID-19, he stated the DMK government created awareness on vaccination among the public and had administered around 10 crore doses in the past nine months, which helped the State in facing the third wave, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

Later speaking at Sundarapuram, the DMK MLA asserted that former Minister S.P. Velumani and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami “will soon go to jail” and highlighted the recent attachment of fixed deposits of over ₹110 crore allegedly belonging to Mr. Velumani by a special court.

He assured voters that steps would be taken to shift the Corporation dump yard in Vellalore.