Will discuss NCPCR member’s comment on two-finger test with the Chief Minister, says Ma. Subramanian

May 26, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The next course of action on the remarks by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be based on consultation with the Chief Minister, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

He was responding to a question on the Department’s response to a media statement by the Commission that virginity (two-finger) test was performed on minor girls in Chidambaram. Mr. Subramanian, who was on an inspection of the factories of the Indian Medical Practitioners’ Cooperative Pharmacy and Stores (IMPCOPS) in the city, said the doctors had categorically stated that they had followed protocols and conducted only an ultrasound scan on her.

According to him, after an inquiry, the NCPCR member had assured the doctors that there was no cause for fear, and he would help them, but afterwards, he had told the media that the virginity tests were done.

Mr. Subramanian said the member’s act was condemnable. “After assuring the doctors that they had performed their job by following the rules and having given his contact number to them, he had given incorrect information to the media. This would create fear and lack of confidence among the girl children for whose protection the commission was created,” he said.

“It is not correct of an organisation to talk against the truth. We also plan to take it up with the relevant Ministry when we visit New Delhi shortly,” the Minister said.

After an inspection of the IMPCOPS factory, the Minister said the cooperative had earned a profit of ₹55 crore this year as against ₹52 crore last year. Until then, the profits had been below ₹50 crore, he said, and praised IMPCOPS’ performance. “We aim to increase the sales to ₹100 crore,” he added.

The cooperative had 28 sales centres in the country. “I have distributed appointment orders to 43 people to fill vacancies. Among them, four are from Andhra Pradesh and three from Kerala. The date of inauguration of the multi super-speciality hospital in Guindy will be finalised once work is completed, Mr. Subramanian added.