Will demolish all obstacles preventing people from all castes from becoming priests: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday asserted that his government would demolish all obstacles attempting to prevent candidates from all castes becoming priests in temples.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin endorsed a media report about candidates from various castes becoming priests and asserted: “We would demolish all obstacles attempting to stop them. We would ensure equality.”

In a historical context, Mr. Stalin recalled how there were attempts to restrict entry into streets on which temples were located and how the Dravidian movement demolished such an obstacle.

There were attempts to restrict entry into temples which were eventually overcome, he said. “They discriminated questioning if we were qualified to enter the sanctum sanctorum. We said we will enter and brought about legislation”.

Schools were established to train candidates from all castes to become priests in temples, Mr. Stalin said and added: “Many are becoming priests. Dravidam is happy.”

