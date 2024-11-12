ADVERTISEMENT

Will demolish all obstacles preventing people from all castes from becoming priests: CM

Published - November 12, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday asserted that his government would demolish all obstacles attempting to prevent candidates from all castes becoming priests in temples.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin endorsed a media report about candidates from various castes becoming priests and asserted: “We would demolish all obstacles attempting to stop them. We would ensure equality.”

In a historical context, Mr. Stalin recalled how there were attempts to restrict entry into streets on which temples were located and how the Dravidian movement demolished such an obstacle.

There were attempts to restrict entry into temples which were eventually overcome, he said. “They discriminated questioning if we were qualified to enter the sanctum sanctorum. We said we will enter and brought about legislation”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schools were established to train candidates from all castes to become priests in temples, Mr. Stalin said and added: “Many are becoming priests. Dravidam is happy.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US