Will decide on sharing stage with actor Vijay in consultation with VCK leaders: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) said he would take a decision, in consultation with the leaders of his party, on whether or not to participate in an upcoming book release function alongside Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay.

Mr. Thirumavalavan told reporters in Tiruchi that it was not an event that was planned recently, and that he had consented to take part in it almost a year ago. He added that the event — marking the release of a book on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar — was originally scheduled to be held on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar on April 14.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said he was previously informed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would release the first copy of the book on Ambedkar, and that the organisers had then said they planned to invite Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, veteran journalist N. Ram, and activist Anand Teltumbde for the function.

Prior to the recent conference of the TVK, the organisers had said that they also planned to invite Mr. Vijay and actor Rajinikanth too. Though Mr. Thirumavalavan had agreed to participate in the event then, he would take a final decision in consultation with the leaders of his party, considering the prevailing political situation.

‘VCK will remain in DMK-led alliance’

Mr. Thirumavalavan reiterated that the VCK remained in the DMK-led alliance in the State, which was formed about seven years ago, and that his party was also part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

The VCK was instrumental in forming both alliances, he said, adding that his focus was on strengthening the alliance further.

“There is no reason to move out of the alliances. Although I had made my point clearly, some people have been trying to rake up the issue again and again in an attempt to create doubts about the VCK’s credibility. There is no question of ‘dilly tallying’ on the issue,” he said.

The VCK is firm on its stance and will be a part of the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections, he said, stressing that no one should raise questions on the alliance issue hereafter.

