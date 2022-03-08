Will decide on adopting resolution against Mekedatu dam proposal in Assembly, says Duraimurugan

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government will decide, depending on the situation, whether to adopt a resolution in the Assembly to prevent the Karnataka government from constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Referring to the calls from various leaders for an all-party meeting on the issue in the wake of Karnataka earmarking ₹1,000 crore for the proposal, Mr. Duraimurugan said, “Their demands are valid. [But] We have held an all-party meeting over this issue.”

The Tamil Nadu government will take all necessary legal steps to prevent the construction of the dam, he said.

The proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu “has to be considered as an act to stop the water due to Tamil Nadu”, he contended, adding it will seriously affect the interests of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

“Not ₹1,000 crore...even if ₹5,000 crore is allocated by the Karnataka government, the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow even a single brick to be laid for the project. The Tamil Nadu government will take all possible legal steps to stop this proposal,” the Minister said in a statement.