Will continue to strive to retrieve AIADMK from detractors, says Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday claimed that his party would continue with its founding mission of “retrieving” the AIADMK from “detractors”.

When journalists in Tiruchi asked him about the telephonic conversations of his aunt V.K. Sasikala with some AIADMK cadres, he said that the question had to be posed to her but said her aim too was to “retrieve” the AIADMK.

Questioned if the BJP was trying to rope in Ms.Sasikala into the AIADMK, he said he could not answer the hypothetical question.

Commenting on a section of leaders and cadres of the AMMK joining the DMK, he claimed some selfish leaders had switched sides for payouts. The AMMK was floated by the cadre and would continue its journey with their support.

On the searches carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on the premises of AIADMK functionaries, he said wrongdoers had to face the consequences.