Will continue to speak on caste, says Pa. Ranjith

Tamil film director Pa. Ranjith said he will continue to speak on caste issues, and about any person, be it King Raja Raja Cholan, or others.

A case was registered against the director last month for allegedly speaking ill of emperor Raja Raja Cholan, while describing the plight of an oppressed community during the Chola dynasty, at a function near Thanjavur.

“People say I speak to create controversy. What do I gain by doing that? I will keep talking about getting rid of caste and upliftment of Dalits,” he said speaking at the launch of the book Caste Matters, by Suraj Yengde.

Mr. Ranjith said even the views of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar were opposed initially.

“I am speaking against caste. It is my honest and straight forward opinion and reflection of people’s mindset,” he said.

“My anger should be heard. If you can’t, that is your problem,” Mr. Ranjith said. He also said there should be open discussions about topics related to eradication of caste.

