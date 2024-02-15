Will consider request to extend reservations to Muslim converts of backward classes: T.N. CM Stalin

February 15, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, February 15, 2024 told the Legisltaive Assembly that the State government would consider a request to extend reservations to members of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and de-notified communities who had converted to Islam.

“We will consult legal experts and do the needful,” he said, responding to the request of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) floor leader M.H. Jawahirullah, who complained about the denial of reservations to members of these communities, who had converted to Islam.

Mr Stalin said the DMK government, which had taken a number of measures to uplift the sociAL, economic and educational status of the Adi Dravidar, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and de-notified communities and was protecting their interests, would consider the request of Mr Jawhirullah.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would renovate and repair houses in rural areas constructed for the benefit of less privileged persons, at a cost of ₹2,000 crore.

