Will be back in action soon, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been indisposed for the last two days, said he would be back in action in a couple of days. “I am getting ready with the same enthusiasm. There is no rest till we make Tamil Nadu the Number One State. Your love and affection will be a constant source of support to reach my goal,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said he was in touch with officials to keep abreast of the situation caused by the heavy rain on Sunday night. “The infrastructure of Chennai was fully damaged during the AIADMK’s 10-year regime. We are speeding up the work on stormwater drains and water harvesting structures,” he said.

He said the basis of the Dravidian model of development was “democracy at all levels”, and the State would grow and witness development in infrastructure if good governance was ensured from the level of a panchayat to the capital of the State.

“That is why I am talking about ways and means to ensure development, even though medical professionals have advised me to take rest,” he added.

Pointing out that the DMK had secured 95% of the urban local bodies, Mr. Stalin said he would preside over the conference of the representatives in Namakkal, slated for July 3.