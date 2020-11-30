Will announce my decision ‘as soon as possible’, Rajinikanth says

Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers say a decision on the actor’s entry into politics is expected this evening or tomorrow morning

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said that he would make his decision (on a political plunge) known to people “as soon as possible”.

Mr. Rajinikanth made a statement to the media outside his Poes Garden home after meeting with district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), an outfit that he started in early 2018 as a precursor to his political party.

“I met with the district secretaries. They shared their point of view. I shared mine too. They said that they would be with me no matter what decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rajinikanth reportedly discussed, with Rajini Makkal Mandram district functionaries, the activities of the Mandram during the COVID-19 lockdown and the chances of a victory in the 2021 Assembly elections if he starts his political party. The meeting was held at his Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

Speaking to The Hindu, RMM office-bearers said that Mr. Rajinikanth reportedly expressed displeasure with some senior office-bearers for ‘not doing enough’ on the ground and trying to exploit his name for personal gain.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, RMM office bearers said that they expect a decision from him by Monday evening or Tuesday morning. “What he says is final. We will abide by that. We discussed whether he should start a political party considering his health. Whatever decision he takes, we will abide by that,” said the office-bearer from Thoothukudi district. They also added that the decision is likely to be made public by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

In December 2017, the actor had declared that his political entry was a certainty. However, last month, Mr. Rajinikanth raised doubts over his much-awaited political plunge after confirming that doctors have advised him against meeting people and campaigning during the elections as it would increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.