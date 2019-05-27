‘Will accept my party’s decision on Cabinet berth’

P. Raveendranath Kumar, better known as Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s son, was the lone candidate of the AIADMK-led NDA to succeed in the Parliamentary election in Tamil Nadu, trouncing veteran Congressman E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Theni.

Ever since his victory, there has been talk that he would get a ministerial berth in the next government at the Centre, led by Narendra Modi. He, however, has said he will abide by his party’s decision. Excerpts from an interview:

You won in Theni, braving the anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu. What worked for you?

It is quite simple. The opposition parties in the State tried to spread negative campaigns and create confusion in the minds of the people. I explained [to the people] how these were merely false campaigns spread by them.

But in your hometown — the Periyakulam Assembly segment — you polled less than your principal rival…

I am yet to see the detailed results. I will be able to comment further on this matter only after going through them.

There is a strong allegation by the opposition parties that distribution of money played a major role in your victory…

That is not true at all. That’s all I can say. This is also part of the false propaganda being spread by the opposition parties.

Do you think the AMMK reduced your winning margin?

You should ask them this question. They claimed they would change the government after the election and so many other things. But you saw the results. It is for them to answer this question.

You will be debuting in the Lok Sabha with no party colleague around. How do you propose to put forth the views of the party in the House?

You may say I’m alone. But as far as I am concerned, I am not alone. Amma [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] is with me and 1.5 crore AIADMK party workers and seven crore people from Tamil Nadu are with me. So, I will never feel alone there, and will work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Would you work with other Tamil Nadu MPs from the DMK alliance on issues such as Mullaperiyar and Cauvery?

I will first see whether, in the past, their action had been different on an issue. I will see whether they have any ulterior motive while dealing with any issue before I decide on working with them. It should not be that they had acted differently on an issue in the past and have changed their stand now.

There is talk that you could be one of Tamil Nadu’s representatives in the Union Ministry...

I will accept what my party leadership decides. I will do what my party leadership commands me to do.

What are the issues in your constituency and how do you plan to address them?

In my constituency, as I mentioned during my campaign, I will ensure that poverty is eradicated. Second, I will ensure that young men and women do not suffer from unemployment.

I will use all the schemes of the Central and State governments to ensure that youngsters in my constituency find employment.