Wildlife officials told to keep tabs on migratory birds’ health

Centre has sent out an alert to the States and the Union Territories

The Forest Department is monitoring the health of migratory birds in sanctuaries after a large number of birds died in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and other States owing to bird flu.

The Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sent out an alert to the Chief Wildlife Wardens of the States and the Union Territories. It points to reports of the death of a large number of birds in Himachal Pradesh and other States. The exact reason is being ascertained, but preliminary reports indicate that they may have died due to avian influenza. Hence, surveillance must be stepped up to prevent the transmission of diseases among animals and birds and the mortality of wildlife must be checked, it notes.

Large numbers

Citing the arrival of a large number of migratory birds in various parts of the country, the communication asked officials to monitor the wintering habitats of the migratory birds for mortality or a disease outbreak.

According to a rough estimate, about two lakh migratory birds have been camping in the sanctuaries at Point Calimere in Nagapattinam district, Vaduvoor and Vijayamardhandam in Tiruvarur district and Karaivetti in Ariyalur district. They are expected to stay there until February. Field officials have been asked to monitor the health of these birds.

‘No death so far’

S. Ramasubramanian, Chief Conservator of Forests (in-charge), Tiruchi, told The Hindu that there had been no report of death of migratory birds in the sanctuaries, wetlands, lagoons, mudflats, lakes and other waterbodies in the region this season. However, officials had been asked to monitor them.

“Death of birds, if any, will be immediately brought to the notice of the Animal Husbandry Department to ascertain the cause. If samples test positive for avian influenza virus, steps will be taken to contain its spread by following Standard Operating Procedure,” he said.