Wife of trampled mahout in Madurai awaits compensation, job

Madurai

06 June 2020 17:48 IST

Kalidhasan was killed by Subramaniya Swamy temple at Tirupparankundram

Life changed all too suddenly for 26-year-old K. Revathi after the death of her husband, S. Kalidhasan. On May 24, she received a call informing her that her husband, who was a mahout at Subramaniya Swamy temple at Tirupparankundram, was trampled to death by the temple elephant.

“It was totally unexpected and I still cannot believe that such an incident has occurred. But, I am slowly coming to terms with it,” she says.

With a four-year-old daughter to take care of, Ms. Revathi says she is waiting for compensation and a government job to rebuild her family independently.

She says that her husband had been one of the mahouts at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple for 18 years. “My husband’s grandfather and uncle, who were all mahouts, trained him,” she says.

Kalidhasan was appointed as one of the mahouts at Subramaniya Swamy temple 10 months ago. “The post was vacant after two mahouts were injured by the elephant. But when my husband took up the job, we were confident as my husband was experienced and well trained,” she says.

Kalidhasan was very passionate about the job, she adds. “For the past 10 months he was a daily wage employee and earned an income of ₹5,000. In another two months time, he was to become a permanent employee. But, now everything changed,” she says.

A narrow bylane in the crowded Thideer Nagar near Periyar bus stand leads to the cramped residence of S. Karthik, brother of Kalidhasan, where Ms. Revathi and her daughter are currently staying. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Karthik, an autorickshaw driver, earns a meagre income and supports the family.

“Though my husband’s family is supportive, I need to be financially independent to take care of my daughter,” she says.

Her daughter was scared to be in the house the first four days after the death of her father as people were crying and wailing to express their grief, says Ms. Revathi. “That is when I decided that I need to stay strong to ensure that my daughter has a good future,”she says.

Having studied up to Class 10 and completed a diploma course in nursing, Ms. Revathi is hoping that she will get a government job. “The officials have said that after submitting necessary documents, we can avail ₹10 lakh from the insurance companies,” says Mr. Karthik.

“Raising my daughter as a single mother would be extremely challenging. But, I need to stay strong to perform my duty,” she says.