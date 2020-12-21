Wife of fireman killed on Deepavali day ends life

MADURAI

21 December 2020 20:33 IST

S. Angayarkanni (29), wife of K. Sivarajan (33), one of the two firemen who were killed in the roof-collapse at a textile shop here while fighting a fire in the early hours of Deepavali day, committed suicide on Monday.

Police said Angayarkanni was found hanging in the house of her parents at Seenivasa Colony under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits. She was rushed to Tirupparankundram Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A mother of two sons, aged six and one, Angayarkanni had been depressed following her husband’s death even after she moved from her in-laws’ house at Chekkanoorani to her parent’s house in Nagamalai Pudukottai, the police said.

When her parents had gone to hospital taking the two boys along with them on Monday, she hanged herself in the house.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.