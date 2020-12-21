Wife of fireman killed on Deepavali day ends life

S. Angayarkanni (29), wife of K. Sivarajan (33), one of the two firemen who were killed in the roof-collapse at a textile shop here while fighting a fire in the early hours of Deepavali day, committed suicide on Monday.
Police said Angayarkanni was found hanging in the house of her parents at Seenivasa Colony under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits. She was rushed to Tirupparankundram Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
A mother of two sons, aged six and one, Angayarkanni had been depressed following her husband’s death even after she moved from her in-laws’ house at Chekkanoorani to her parent’s house in Nagamalai Pudukottai, the police said.
When her parents had gone to hospital taking the two boys along with them on Monday, she hanged herself in the house.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath